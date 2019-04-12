Sauk Centre Man Hurt in Crash Involving Snowplow

SAUK CENTRE -- A Sauk Centre man was hurt in a crash involving a snowplow Thursday night.

The incident happened at the intersection of County Road 18 and Sterling Road near Sauk Centre just before 6:30 p.m.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says a snowplow was going west on Sterling Road, slid through a stop sign and was hit by an SUV going north on County Road 18.

The driver of the SUV, 29-year-old Marcus Krahn of Sauk Centre, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the snow plow, 47-year-old Matthew Voller of Sauk Centre, was not hurt.