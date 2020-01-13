Minnesota County Has Plan if Snowplow Drivers Strike

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) _ Union snowplow drivers in northeastern Minnesota's St. Louis County could go on strike as early as midnight Tuesday.

With snow expected in some areas, the county says it is prepared to have public works supervisors and other staff who are licensed to operate snowplows do the plowing if needed.

The county is responsible for 3,000 miles of roads, and will prioritize the roadways with the most traffic. The union won't say when or if its members will go on strike. T

he union rejected the county's final contract offer on Saturday over issues involving healthcare and accrued sick leave.