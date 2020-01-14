Snowplow Drivers Set to Strike Wednesday in St. Louis County

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) _ Union snowplow drivers are set to strike Wednesday in northeastern Minnesota's St. Louis County as snow moves into the area.

Teamsters Local 320 posted on Facebook that union negotiators and members decided to engage in a county-wide work stoppage.

The local's chief negotiator posted that the strike will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Union members voted overwhelmingly on Saturday to reject the county's final contract offer.

The drivers could have gone on strike as early as Tuesday. County officials have a contingency plan to keep roads plowed.

The union plans mobile pickets to follow Public Works vehicles that aren't driven by Teamsters.