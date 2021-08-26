7 Hurt After 2 People Exchange Gunfire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Police say seven people were injured after two people began shooting at each other on a busy street in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

Police say the shootout happened at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 3000 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

Police arrived to find ``a very chaotic scene.'' Police said they found three people with gunshot wounds and were told that four others had gone to area hospitals.

One of the injured is in critical condition. All seven are expected to survive.

Investigators are working to determine if the injured were suspects, intended targets or innocent bystanders.