5AAA Girls Basketball Bracket

The #4 Apollo Eagles will host the #5 Monticello Magic Tuesday night in the opening round of the Section 5AAA playoffs. The Eagles topped Monticello 55-49 in their first meeting this season.

#7 Rocori will play at #2 Becker Tuesday night to open their playoff run. The Bulldogs did not meet the Spartans during the regular season.

BRACKET (All quarterfinal games Tuesday)

#5 Monticello (13-13) @ #4 Apollo (16-10) 7 PM

#7 Rocori (4-21) @ #2 Becker (22-4) 7:30 PM

#6 Zimmerman (9-17) @ #3 Big Lake (14-12)

SEMIFINALS (Saturday, March 2nd @ Buffalo)

Monticello/Apollo winner @ #1 Willmar (20-4)

Rocori/Becker winner vs Big Lake/Zimmerman winner 7:30 PM

FINAL

Thursday, March 7th @ Buffalo 7 PM