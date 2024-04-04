$50K Powerball Winner in Minnesota, Jackpot Continues to Grow

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Another drawing and still no jackpot winner in the Powerball game, however there was another big winner in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket bought at a Speedway in Maple Grove won $50,000. It was one of 64 $50,000 winning tickets across the country.

There were also nine $1 million winning tickets nationwide.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $1.23 billion, or an estimated $595 million if you take the cash option. It is the fourth-largest prize in the game's history.

The next drawing is on Saturday night.

Get our free mobile app

Another big winner was playing a different game in Minnesota yesterday (Wednesday). A winning North 5 ticket worth $107,835 was sold in Brooklyn Center.

READ RELATED ARTICLES