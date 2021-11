The Vikings lost 34-26 on the road at the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. Viking running back Dalvin Cook left the game early due to a shoulder injury and was replaced by Alexander Mattison. It is unclear how much time, if any, Cook will miss. The Vikings had many chances to win this game but critical errors did them in. Minnesota falls to 5-6 and will play at Detroit next Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m.