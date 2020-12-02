4 More Stearns County Residents Die From COVID-19, 1 in Their 30s

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 77 more deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday.

Four of those deaths were in Stearns County, one person in their late 30's, a second in their late 50's, a third in their early 70's and the fourth in their early 90's.

Stearns County has had 121 total deaths, while the statewide death total is now at 3,692.

MDH also confirmed 5,192 new cases of the coronavirus. Stearns County had 165 new cases, Sherburne County had 88 and Benton County had 63.

The state has had over 327,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Over 4.3-million tests have been completed in Minnesota.