4-H Results From the Benton County Fair
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - At this year’s Benton County Fair, 4-H exhibitors from all over the county brought their best for judging. While most of the entries stay at the fair for everyone to see, here’s a list of the best of the best:
4-H Swine Showmanship – a 4-H student is judged in knowledge of the animal and how well they show it.
Senior Division (High School)
- Grand Champion: Morgan Molitor
- Reserve Champion: Austin Molitor
Intermediate Division (6-8 grade)
- Grand Champion: Alivia Arnold
- Reserve Champion: Roman Rudnitski
Junior Division (3-5 grade)
- Grand Champion: Francis Rudnitski
- Reserve Champion: Sophia Hackett
From the Beef Competition:
- Nolan Hackett took both Grand Champion and Reserve Champion in Beef Breeding Heifer.
- Ashley Betker has taken 1st place in all of her classes with her beef heifer.
Ann Olson, 4-H coordinator, says the beef program at the fair continues to be strong,
The beef program is consistently growing, and we are proud to have such quality beef cattle.
More results coming as they become available!
Today at the Fair:
Goat Show - 8:00 am
Dairy Show - 11:00 am
Mini Horse Show - 1:00 pm
General Projects Champion Awards - 4:00 pm
Premiere Showman Contest - 5:30 pm
4-H Auction - 7:00 pm
The Baking Contest in the AgCraft Building:
Wednesday – Favorite Cookie
Thursday – Favorite Cake
Friday – Favorite Vegetable
Saturday – Favorite Minnesota Hot Dish
Sunday – Favorite Muffin
Coming up in the grandstand:
Wednesday: Demolition Derby
Thursday: Truck Pull
Friday: Tractor Pull
Saturday: Demolition Derby
Sunday: Bulls, Barrels & Broncs Rodeo
