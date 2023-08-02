4-H Results From the Benton County Fair

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - At this year’s Benton County Fair, 4-H exhibitors from all over the county brought their best for judging. While most of the entries stay at the fair for everyone to see, here’s a list of the best of the best:

Get our free mobile app

Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON loading...

4-H Swine Showmanship – a 4-H student is judged in knowledge of the animal and how well they show it.

Senior Division (High School)

Grand Champion: Morgan Molitor

Reserve Champion: Austin Molitor

Intermediate Division (6-8 grade)

Grand Champion: Alivia Arnold

Reserve Champion: Roman Rudnitski

Junior Division (3-5 grade)

Grand Champion: Francis Rudnitski

Reserve Champion: Sophia Hackett

Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON loading...

From the Beef Competition:

Nolan Hackett took both Grand Champion and Reserve Champion in Beef Breeding Heifer.

took both Grand Champion and Reserve Champion in Beef Breeding Heifer. Ashley Betker has taken 1st place in all of her classes with her beef heifer.

Ann Olson, 4-H coordinator, says the beef program at the fair continues to be strong,

The beef program is consistently growing, and we are proud to have such quality beef cattle.

More results coming as they become available!

Today at the Fair:

Goat Show - 8:00 am

Dairy Show - 11:00 am

Mini Horse Show - 1:00 pm

General Projects Champion Awards - 4:00 pm

Premiere Showman Contest - 5:30 pm

4-H Auction - 7:00 pm

The Baking Contest in the AgCraft Building:

Wednesday – Favorite Cookie

Thursday – Favorite Cake

Friday – Favorite Vegetable

Saturday – Favorite Minnesota Hot Dish

Sunday – Favorite Muffin

Coming up in the grandstand:

Wednesday: Demolition Derby

Thursday: Truck Pull

Friday: Tractor Pull

Saturday: Demolition Derby

Sunday: Bulls, Barrels & Broncs Rodeo

READ RELATED ARTICLES