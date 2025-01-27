$35 Dollar Insulin For All in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Attorney General Keith Ellison reached a settlement with insulin manufacturers Eli Lilly, Sanofi, and Novo Nordisk, which guarantees that Minnesotans will be able to purchase a month’s supply of Eli Lilly and Sanofi insulin products for just $35 for the next 5 years:

The settlement does not require you to have health insurance if you are uninsured; you can get Novo Nordisk insulin for just 35.00 a month. And if you have insurance, you can choose not to use that insurance and get the same price. $35.

The Office has already created a website, MNInsulin35.com, to help consumers navigate the options opened to them by the insulin settlements.