35+ Amateur Baseball Update – July 27th

NORTHWEST LEAGUE

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 5 BECKER BUZZARDS 1

(Sunday July 24th)

The Brewmeisters defeated their league rivals the Buzzards, backed by seven hits, including three doubles, very good defense and two big runs in both the first and the fifth inning. The Brewmeisters starting pitcher (former righty from the Sauk Rapids Cyclones) Andy Thayer. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewmeisters were led on offense by Troy Schroeder (former Luxemburg Brewer) he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Tom Gliden (former Hutchinson Husky) he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Scott Marquardt (present Kimball Express) went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Paul Schlangen (former Sauk Rapids Cyclone) went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming (present Sartell Stone Poney) went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Mike Arnold (former Eden Valley Hawk) earned two walks and Michael Thole (Former Luxemburg Brewer) earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Buzzards was (former Clear Lake Laker) Tanner Bakke, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Buzzards were led by: Matt Koester went

1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Nick Allerson, he went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Todd Klaers (former Albertville Villain) he went 2-for-3 and Brain Kolbinger (former Becker Bandit) went 1-for-3.

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 11 FF RIVERDOGS 1 (5 Innings)

(Sunday July 24th)

The Brewmeisters defeated their league rivals the Riverdogs, backed by sixteen hits, including a pair of doubles, good defense and a good pitcher performance. Former Luxemburg Brewer righty Jason Harren threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Brewmeisters were led on offense by Paul Schlangen, he went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored three runs. Troy Schroeder went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Ryan Young (former Luxemburg Bewer) went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Mike Thole went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tom Gliden went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mike Arnold went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jason Harren went 1-for-3. Neal Fish (former Clear Lake Laker) went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Todd VanErp (former Cold Spring Rockie) went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs.

The Fergus Falls starting pitcher was Nick Foss, he was the pitcher of record. John C. Went 2-for-3, Ben D went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Nick Foss went 1-for-2.