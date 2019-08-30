33rd Street South to Reopen Friday Evening

ST. CLOUD -- A busy east-west corridor in south St. Cloud opens Friday night just in time for the opening of the new Tech High School.

33rd Street South will open to traffic on the west end at County Road 74 ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

St. Cloud City Engineer Steve Foss says the paving has been laid and the striping is being completed before the barricades will be removed Friday evening.

The street has been closed for months as the city continues work on the project which is being phased over three summers.

In the summer of 2020, the remaining stretch of 33rd Street South between Cooper Avenue and County Road 136 will be completed, making the 33rd Street South corridor a four-lane divided boulevard.