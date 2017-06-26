3 People Hurt in Meeker County Crash near Eden Valley
EDEN VALLEY - Three people were hurt in a crash in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday on Highway 55 east of Eden Valley.
The driver of an SUV, 49-year-old Rondell Craig of Willmar was stopped waiting to turn left when his vehicle was hit.
The driver of the second vehicle was 59-year-old Debra Fortune of Eden Valley. Her passenger was 60-year-old Merle Fortune of Eden Valley.
All three people were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.