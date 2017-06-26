3 People Hurt in Meeker County Crash near Eden Valley

EDEN VALLEY - Three people were hurt in a crash in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday on Highway 55 east of Eden Valley.

The driver of an SUV, 49-year-old Rondell Craig of Willmar was stopped waiting to turn left when his vehicle was hit.

The driver of the second vehicle was 59-year-old Debra Fortune of Eden Valley. Her passenger was 60-year-old Merle Fortune of Eden Valley.