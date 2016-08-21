3 People Hurt After Blown Tire Causes Crash
MELROSE - Three people were taken to the hospital after the car they riding in blew a tire, causing it to crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:30 p.m. last (Saturday) night on westbound Interstate 94 near Melrose.
Fifty-two-year-old Ali Hussein of St. Paul was driving. The two passengers were 41-year-old Abdirizak Ahmed of Minneapolis and 10-year-old Jauquin Nunnally.
All three were taken to Melrose Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.