3 People Hurt After Blown Tire Causes Crash

MELROSE - Three people were taken to the hospital after the car they riding in blew a tire, causing it to crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:30 p.m. last (Saturday) night on westbound Interstate 94 near Melrose.

Fifty-two-year-old Ali Hussein of St. Paul was driving. The two passengers were 41-year-old Abdirizak Ahmed of Minneapolis and 10-year-old Jauquin Nunnally.