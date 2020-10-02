3 Hurt in Crash on Highway 10 in Rice

RICE -- Three people were hurt when a semi and a car collided in Rice. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 10:00 p.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 10 and Main Street.

The semi entered the highway in front of the car and when the car tried to dodge the semi by moving to the left lane they collided.

Semi driver 40-year-old Caleb Maendel of North St. Paul has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

The driver of the car 16-year-old Amanda Miner of Becker, and her passenger 53-year-old Douglas Miner of Becker, were also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.