2nd Stimulus Checks Going to Americans this Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Check your bank account, you may have some extra cash in there today.

The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department began delivering a second round of Economic Impact Payments -- or stimulus checks -- as part of the COVID-19 relief package.

The initial direct deposit payments began arriving as early as Tuesday night for some and will continue into next week. Paper checks will begin to be mailed out Wednesday.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that the payments are automatic and you should not contact your bank or the IRS with payment timing questions.

The checks are in the amount of $600 for individuals who made up to $75,000 last year, and $1,200 for couples who made up to $150,000. Also, an additional $600 for each qualifying child.