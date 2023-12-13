$25-Million Federal Grant Awarded to Brainerd Road Project

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Governor Tim Walz have announced that a northern Minnesota road construction project is receiving a large federal grant.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving a $25-million grant to the Highway 210 project in Brainerd. It's part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021.

The 4-mile project between Baxter Drive and Pine Shores Road will rebuild the road, add sidewalk upgrades, resurface the Mississippi River Bridge, and build two roundabouts.

The Highway 210 project is currently in the design phase and construction is expected in 2026.

