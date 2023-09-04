22nd Day in the 90s in St. Cloud this Year

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We've added another day in the 90s here in St. Cloud.

The National Weather Service says we officially hit 91 degrees at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

The record high for the date is 98 degrees (in 1922), so it's unlikely that we'll be breaking any records for high temperatures.

This is our 22nd day in the 90s so far this year. We average just over 11 days in the 90s each year.

May - 1

June - 8

July - 7

August - 4

September - 2

The last time we had two days in the 90s in September was in 2018. The last time we had three days in the 90s in September was back in 2007.

Get our free mobile app

However, in order to get into the Top 10 for most days in the 90s we have to get up to 25 days.

Most 90-degree days in St. Cloud

1). 1936 - 36

2). 1900 - 34

3). 1988 - 33

4). 1931 - 31

5). 1910 - 29

6). 1933 - 28

6). 1934 - 28

8). 1937 - 26

9). 1901 - 25

9). 1930 - 25

After Tuesday, a cool front will move across the state dropping the temperatures back to normal for this time of the year. So, another heatwave of highs in the 90s doesn't look likely anytime soon.

The normal high in St. Cloud for this time of the year is 75 degrees.

READ RELATED ARTICLES