[OPINION] 21 Ways To Anger A Minnesotan This Thanksgiving
It's almost the most wonderful time of year. Kind of. I think it all depends on what your Thanksgiving dinner is like with your family. For some people, Thanksgiving can be GREAT. For others, it could be a complete nightmare. Here are 21 ways you might unknowingly anger your Minnesota relative this Thanksgiving.
Showing up late expecting people to wait for you.
Wearing your muddy shoes in the house.
Demanding oven space.
Showing up empty handed.
Bringing a pet to dinner without asking the host.
Showing up with a sick kiddo/or showing up sick yourself.
Serving dinner way later than planned.
Stealing their Black Friday ads.
Turning the football game.
Taking the last bread roll. Or, last of anything really.
Talking about calories at the Thanksgiving table.
Bragging about your life.
Leaving your empty plate at the table.
Stealing someone's special spot on the couch.
Hiding behind your phone instead of socializing.
Talking politics/religion when they're not here for it.
Complaining about Christmas decorations being up.
Blowing up the bathroom.
Loading up on leftovers without asking.
Leaving too early.
Overstaying your welcome.
