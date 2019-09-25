20K Gallons of Liquid Manure Leaks Near Holdingford

HOLDINGFORD -- Around 20,000 gallons of liquid manure leaked out of an above-ground storage tank near Holdingford, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's department.

63-year-old Mark Leukam of Albany reported an ongoing leak from the tank Wednesday. The tank, which can hold up to 400,000 gallons of liquid manure, contained around 350,000 gallons at the time the leak was reported.

Authorities say the leak drained into a lowland area near a stream connected to Krain Creek, just north of Two Rivers Lake.

Numerous agencies including the MN Pollution Control Agency, the Department of Natural Resources and Stearns County Emergency Management were called to the scene.

The MN Pollution Control Agency will continue to monitor the spill and cleanup efforts.