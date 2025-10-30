WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- The U.S. Postal Service has announced many of the stamps it plans to release in 2026. They say each stamp is a small work of art. They continue to honor the legacy of a diverse range of subjects and designs.

Among next year's stamp designs honoring people:

Muhammad Ali - known as "The Greatest", he was a three-time world heavyweight boxing champion.

Phillis Wheatley - The 49th Black Heritage stamp commemorates the first author of African descent in the American Colonies to publish a book.

Harriet Powers - she learned to sew while enslaved on a plantation near Athens, Georgia, and stitched works that are celebrated as masterpieces of American folk art.

Bruce Lee - The first Asian leading man in American film, Chinese American martial artist, actor and filmmaker.

Figures of the American Revolution - Commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States, paying tribute to 25 individuals whose ideas, leadership, and sacrifices were vital to achieving American independence.

Among next year's stamp designs honoring places and events:

Colorado Statehood - In 2026, Colorado will be honored with a stamp for its 150th anniversary.

Lunar New Year - Year of the Horse - in 2026, USPS will honor the Year of the Horse with the seventh stamp in the current Lunar New Year series.

Route 66 - With these stamps, the Postal Service celebrates the 100th anniversary of Route 66.

Declaration of Independence - As the nation marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the Postal Service will pay tribute.

Among next year's stamp designs honoring iconic things:

Lowriders - The customized automobiles trace their roots to the 1940s era, working-class Mexican—Chicano communities of the American Southwest.

The United States Postal Service says this is just a partial list, with additional stamps to be announced in the coming weeks and months.