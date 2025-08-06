WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- Violent crime was down last year across the country. The FBI has released its annual national statistics.

National violent crime decreased an estimated 4.5 percent in 2024 compared to 2023.

Murder and manslaughter decreased 14.9 percent last year.

Rape saw an estimated 5.2 percent decrease.

Aggravated assault figures decreased an estimated 3.0 percent in 2024.

Robbery showed an estimated decrease of 8.9 percent nationally.

According to the latest data, reported hate crime incidents decreased 1.5 percent from just over 11,000 in 2023 to just under 11,000 in 2024.

The FBI's crime statistics estimates, based on reported data, show that a violent crime occurred, on average, every 25.9 seconds in 2024.

The breakdown shows that, on average, a murder occurred every 31.1 minutes and a rape occurred every 4.1 minutes.

The Uniform Crime Reporting Program, by participating law enforcement agencies, has data from more than 16,000 departments covering a combined national population of 95.6 percent of the United States Population.