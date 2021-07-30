2021 On Pace for One of the Driest on Record in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- We all know this has been a very dry year, but how does this year stack up in terms of our driest years on record in St. Cloud?

For the year to date, we've had just 12.64 inches of precipitation. To put that into perspective, our driest year ever recorded was 1910 when we finished the year with 14.64 inches of precipitation. We still have five months to go in the year, so hopefully, we can push past that number.

Top 10 driest years on record in St. Cloud:

#1). 14.64 - 1910

#2). 14.93 - 1976

#3). 18.20 - 1933

#4). 18.30 - 1901

#5). 18.31 - 1992

#6). 18.54 - 1923

#7). 19.12 - 1925

#8). 1946 - 1989

#9). 1954 - 1987

#10). 19.62 - 1930

For the summer months of June, July and August so far this year we've had 3.46 inches of rain. Again right now that is the driest on record, but we still have a full month to go, but it certainly looks like we could finish in the top 10. The current record for that period is 3.51 inches that fell in 1950.

Top 10 driest summers on record in St. Cloud:

#1). 3.51 - 1950

#2). 5.53 - 1929

#3). 5.56 - 1894

#4). 6.38 - 1910

#5). 6.52 - 1922

#5). 6.52 - 1930

#7). 6.62 - 1893

#8). 6.72 - 1936

#9). 6.74 - 1996

#10). 6.81 - 2001

In June of this year, we finished the month with 2.63 inches of rain. That kept us out of the top 10 for driest Junes on record. The 10th driest June was 1.91 inches in 1972. We were helped last month with 1.25 inches of rain that fell on June 28th.

For July this year, we're at .83 inches of rain in St. Cloud, which is where we're likely to end up by the end of the day on Saturday. That would make this the sixth driest July on record in St. Cloud.

Top 7 driest Julys on record in St. Cloud:

#1). .21 - 1975

#2). .51 - 1894

#3). .59 - 1967

#4). .63 - 1910

#5). .75 - 1920

#6). .83 - 2021

#7). .86 - 1922

Looking ahead to August, the driest August on record in St. Cloud was just .21 of an inch of rain in 1975. The 10th driest was 1.23 inches in 1941.