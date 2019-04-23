2019 Summertime By George Lineup Announced

ST. CLOUD -- The musical lineup is set for St. Cloud's favorite summer concert series.

The St. Cloud Rotary Club announced the 2019 acts for Summertime By George. The first night will feature Walter's Wheelhouse as the opening act and the Johnny Holm Band as the featured act on June 12th.

St. Cloud Rotary Club member Troy Fritz says they have a list of 300 bands they scout for this event.

We start by looking who has performed in the past and who we want to bring back. Then we look at the openings we have and the genres we are looking for that fit what we are trying to do. Then we start researching them and start building our lineup.

Some of the other featured artists include Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks, Collective Unconscious and the Fabulous Armadillos Eagles Tribute show, Big Jam and the Toe, Transit Authority and Michael Shynes.

Fritz says they also have a good mix of new opening acts they are excited to bring in.

We have two bands this year that will be fun, ones called The Future and the other The Locals and they were kids that came out of the School of Rock and so we try to bring them in and get them on a bigger stage.

Fritz says since they started, the event has drawn nearly 800,000 people. Summertime by George takes place every Wednesday through August 28th.

2019 Full Lineup:

June 12th - Opening Act: Walter's Wheelhouse ; Featured Band: Johnny Holm Band

June 19th - Opening Act: Random Road ; Featured Band: Justin Ploof/Throwbacks

June 26th - Opening Act: Mitch Gordon ; Featured Band: Fred Savage & The Unbeatables

July 3rd - Opening Act: Beggar's Dance ; Featured Band: Devon Worley Band

July 10th - Opening Act: The Future ; Featured Band: Takin' It To the Limit Show

July 17th - Opening Act: Blimp ; Featured Band: SFO

July 24th - Opening Act: Cosmic Fuse ; Featured Band: Transit Authority

July 31st - Opening Act: Sawyer's Dream ; Featured Band: Collective Unconscious

August 7th - Opening Act: The Locals ; Featured Band: The Killer Vees

August 14th - Opening Act: Pleasure Horse ; Featured Band: Big Toe and the Jam

August 21st - Opening Act: Mill Creek Irish ; Featured Band: Michael Shynes

August 28th - Opening Act: Stone Road ; Featured Band: Fabulous Armadillos