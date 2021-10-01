200 Minnesota Healthcare Workers Suing Over Vaccine Mandate

What would you do if your employer mandated you are vaccinated or face the possibility of losing your job? From most reports, it seems to be helping raise the number of vaccinated Americans but there is still a long way to go to put this pandemic behind us.

Reasons the unvaccinated are giving for refusing the vaccine vary but some are blaming the false information and bogus conspiracy theories floating around on social media.

With nearly 70 million Americans still unvaccinated it's unknown how many of these people are buying into the bogus anti-vax claims floating around social media and some media outlets. It was announced this past Wednesday that YouTube is now banning videos that are making false claims about the COVOD vaccines.

“We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we’re now at a point where it’s more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines,” YouTube said in a prepared statement.

According to KVRR News, almost 200 healthcare workers from Minnesota are suing their employers over the vaccine mandate. Those that refuse to be vaccinated strongly risk losing their jobs.

In federal court this past Monday, the nearly 200 healthcare workers from Minnesota filed the lawsuit against vaccine mandates against federal officials, as well as, about 20 healthcare providers including clinics and hospitals all over Minnesota.

Healthcare workers including doctors, nurse, technicians, etc. claims the vaccine mandates infringe on their constitutional rights.

The goal of the lawsuit is to get a temporary injunction to put any plans for putting employees on unpaid leave or be terminated until this lawsuit is finished.

