MN Bar Owner Gets Jail Time For COVID Violations

You may remember her series of clashes with the state of Minnesota over the shutdowns imposed on businesses back at the beginning of the year.

Lisa Hanson of Albert Lea was charged back in March of this year for keeping her business, the Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, open despite Governor Walz's executive orders.

After continuing to ignore executive orders and failing to appear in court in March, a warrant was eventually issued for her arrest. Hanson was on the lam out of state and eventually arrested in Iowa in April.

According to the Albert Lea Tribune, Hanson was found guilty Friday on all charges against her and sentenced to 90 days in jail, as well as "maximum fines."

According to KEYC, Hanson is not going down without a fight. She plans on appealing to a Federal Court. An announcement was made on The Interchanges Facebook page after the sentencing.

"Just because she has been found guilty doesn't mean that this fight is over," the announcement said. "This is now being taken to a federal level...(Hanson's lawyers) will be personally delivering paperwork in St. Paul tomorrow and the hope is that Lisa will be released soon while the appeal process moves forward."

Lawyers for Hanson were unable to file paperwork right away due to the weather but will be filing motions first thing Monday morning. They plan on calling for the disbarment of the prosecutor and judge in the case.

According to Interchanges Facebook page, there is a GiveSendGo page set up. So far they have raised $460 of a $100,000 goal.

