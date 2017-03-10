2 People Hurt In Hit And Run Crash On Highway 10 In Elk River

ELK RIVER - Two people were hurt in a hit and run crash on Highway 10 in Elk River Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 7:00 p.m.

A car driven by 21-year-old John Rohn of North Branch was going east near Joplin Street when an unknown black vehicle came through the median and struck the car.

The same unknown vehicle also struck a car driven by 40-year-old Elizabeth Pearson of Elk River.

The unknown vehicle then went west in the eastbound lanes and struck a third car driven by 66-year-old Mary Kramer of Elk River. Kramer was taken to Mercy Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.