PINE CITY (WJON News) -- Two people are dead following a fire Sunday night in Pine City.

Pine County sheriff's deputies say the residence was fully engulfed just before 11 p.m. Firefighters later found two people dead inside the home.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victims. No word yet on the cause.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office assists local authorities with the investigation.