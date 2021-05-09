2 Hurt in Morrison County Crash

MOTELY -- Two people from Florida were hurt in a crash near Motley in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 10.

Seventy-seven-year-old Edward Strander of Bonita Springs was driving northbound when his car left the road and went into the median.

Strander and his passenger, 77-year-old Shirley Strander also from Bonita Springs, were both taken to Staples Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

