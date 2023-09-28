2 Charged with 3rd Degree Murder in Fentanyl Overdose

AITKIN (WJON News) -- Two people are now charged in Aitkin County with third-degree murder for selling fentanyl to a man that led to an overdose.

Police responded to a medical call on June 18th of an unresponsive man in Malmo Township where they attempted life-saving measures on the victim, but were unsuccessful.

Thirty-two-year-old Stephen Bochniak of Mora and 42-year-old Kristina Krone of Hinckley were identified as suspected fentanyl dealers and taken into custody.

