14 Arrested At Minneapolis Protest Against Police Brutality

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Police say 14 people were arrested after a few dozen protesters demonstrated against police brutality in Minneapolis.

Protesters blocked intersections in the Uptown neighborhood Tuesday night, spray-painted storefronts, shot off firecrackers and threw traffic signs and debris into the streets.

Authorities say fires were seen that appear to have been set by the group. As officers approached, some demonstrators shot fireworks at officers and refused to obey their commands.

The 14 were arrested on suspicion of rioting and/or fourth-degree assault about 10 p.m.