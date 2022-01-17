14 Area Organizations Supporting Women Awarded $84,000 Grant

ST. CLOUD -- Fourteen area organizations dedicated to supporting and improving the lives of women and girls have been awarded some grant funding.

The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation and the Julianne Williams Fund announced they have distributed roughly $84,400 to these local organizations.

The Women's Fund gave $70,000 to 11 organizations including"

- $8,000 to Crisis Nursery, for their Emergency Childcare and Vulnerable Mothers program

- $8,000 Anna Marie's Alliance to support continued mental health programs

- $4,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota for their Dr. Potter, Bigs on Campus Mentoring program

- $5,000 to Terebinth Refuge for their Aftercare Program

- $8,000 to Victims of Torture in St. Cloud for their programming

- $8,000 to Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity for their Women's Build-Genesis Home

- $7,000 t0 GREAT Theatre for their Youth Mental Health Devised Theatre Project

- $4,300 to BIO Girls of Sartell and ROCORI area Minnesota

- $2,000 to Paramount Center for the Arts for their Gift of Stories: Memoirs Program.

- $7,200 to the Whitney Senior Center for their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion among Elder Women programs

- $8,000 to Veteran Resource and Enrichment Center for their enriching lives of lady veterans/well-being services.

Additionally, the Julianne Williams Fund awarded $14,400 in grants to three organizations including:

- $4,000 to Terebinth Refuge for their Health and Wellness-Kayaking program

- $52,00 to Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota for their DateSMART program

- $5,200 to Les Voyagers for their Women's Strength in Leadership programs..

Since 2002, the Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation has granted over $1.6-million to support local programs in three core focus areas - girls age 10-18, women in transition and elder women.