1 Hurt, 1 Cited in St. Cloud Crash

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- One person was hurt, another cited in a St. Cloud crash Sunday.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 25th Avenue North and 1st Street North.

Authorities says 27-year-old Toni Harms, of St. Cloud, was heading west on 1st Street when they failed to yield for a stop sign and hit another vehicle in the intersection.

The crash caused the second vehicle to roll and land on the driver side trapping the driver, 78-year-old Mary Fennell of St. Cloud, inside.

Fire crews were called in to extricated Fennell from the vehicle. She was taken to St. Cloud hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Harms was not hurt and was issued a citation for failing to yield to the right of way.

