1 Dead, 6 Wounded in Overnight Shootings in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say one person died and six people were wounded in a series of shooting incidents that happened in Minneapolis overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.
Police say officers responded to reports of gunfire about 9:00 p.m. Saturday in north Minneapolis and later found out that a man involved in that incident arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound and died.
Authorities do not know what led to the shooting. The other shootings were reported between 10:49 p.m. Saturday and 5:22 a.m. Sunday, police said.
One man who was shot just after midnight is listed in critical condition.
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.