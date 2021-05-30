1 Dead, 6 Wounded in Overnight Shootings in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say one person died and six people were wounded in a series of shooting incidents that happened in Minneapolis overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunfire about 9:00 p.m. Saturday in north Minneapolis and later found out that a man involved in that incident arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound and died.

Authorities do not know what led to the shooting. The other shootings were reported between 10:49 p.m. Saturday and 5:22 a.m. Sunday, police said.

One man who was shot just after midnight is listed in critical condition.

Get our free mobile app