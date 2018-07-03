Zimmerman Man Convicted of Crashing Into Business, Killing 1

ZIMMERMAN (AP) -- A 64-year-old Minnesota man has been convicted of driving drunk and crashing into a business last year, killing one person.

A Sherburne County District judge found Robert Allen Johnson guilty last week. He will be sentenced on Oct. 10.

Prosecutors say Johnson's blood alcohol measured 0.103 percent shortly after he crashed his pickup through a wall at Reliant Systems in Zimmerman on Sept. 11. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.

Johnson told a deputy he'd had at least two drinks and that the accelerator on his pickup truck got stuck.

The crash killed 51-year-old Daniel M. Elliott and injured several others.