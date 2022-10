Zebra Mussels Found in Another Wright County Lake

If you are in the market for a new house and are looking for something unique, the perfect house just went on the market in Eden Prairie. For just under $3 million, you can own a dome home that not only has an indoor slide, but also features an indoor putting green, amazing landscaping throughout the 1.8 acres, and 8,000+ square footage of contemporary design inside the domes. All the details about this amazing property listed by REALTOR Jason Zoellner of Edina Realty, Inc. - Lakeville can be found here.