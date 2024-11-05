Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Another Sherburne County Lake

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Zebra mussels have been confirmed in another Sherburne County lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says they have confirmed the presence of the invasive species in Eagle Lake, near the city of Big Lake.

A dead zebra mussel was found at the Eagle Lake public water access in 2021, but no live specimens were found at that time.

The DNR continued to monitor the lake annually for zebra mussels by conducting shoreline searches and water sampling for larvae.

Last week, a DNR invasive species specialist found live adult and juvenile zebra mussels attached to the wheel of the Eagle Lake public access dock as it was being removed for the season.

