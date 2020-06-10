Zachary Eric Schliesing, 27, St. Cloud

January 27, 1993 – June 6, 2020

Zachary Eric Schliesing of St. Cloud, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly on June 6th, 2020 at the age of 27.

Born on January 27th, 1993, Zachary graduated from Tech High School in 2011. His proudest achievements were the birth of his son, Nolan Alexander Schliesing on May 14th, 2016, followed by the birth of his daughter Sophia Rose Schliesing on March 3rd, 2018. He was a loving father and enjoyed the time spent with his beautiful children. Zachary’s family is grateful for the joy and comfort his children bring during this difficult time.

Zachary is survived by the mother of his children, Natalie Schmall; son Nolan, and daughter Sophia of Woodbury. He will also be missed by his mother, Gretchen Bieniek and stepfather, Shannon Bieniek of St. Joseph; sister, Zoey Bieniek of St. Cloud; and brother, Zander Bieniek of St. Joseph. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Jim and Charlotte Schreifels of St. Cloud; his uncle, Derek James and Derek’s husband DuWayne James of Otsego; and his great grandmother, Mabel Schreifels of St. Cloud. He is also survived by his step-grandparents, Marcia and Fran Bieniek of St. Joseph.

Zachary is also survived by his father, Eric Schliesing of Seattle, Washington; his paternal grandmother Sherry Schliesing of Howard Lake; and paternal grandfather, Rick Schliesing of Eagan, MN. He is also survived by Eric’s brother Jon, and sisters, Deanna and Christina.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 13th from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Benson Funeral home, followed by the funeral service at Benson Funeral at 12PM. We do ask that you bring a mask to the visitation/service. Social distancing and facility capacity limits will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a monetary gift (that will go to Zachary’s children).