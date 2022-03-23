Yvonne S. Feneis, 62, St. Cloud

March 29, 1959 - March 15, 2022

Yvonne Sue Feneis, 62, of St. Cloud, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Visitation will be held at Benson Funeral Home on Thursday, March 24 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A prayer service will be held at 4:00 PM. A private memorial service will be held at a later date per Yvonne’s request. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Yvonne was born on Easter Sunday, March 29, 1959, in St. Cloud, MN to Raymond A. and Clara A. (Klein) Barthel. She graduated from Technical High School in 1977. Yvonne enjoyed walking, gardening, birdwatching, quilting, cooking and baking. She was lovingly called “Mom” by her husband, Dan, “Ivan” by her children and “Vonnie” by her nieces. Her selflessness, kindness, and positivity had a profound impact on those who are fortunate enough to have had her in their lives. She was the anchor of her family, guiding and caring for those she loved. She made many contributions to the family business, East Side Oil Company. Yvonne was proud of her children and all of their accomplishments. She will be dearly missed.

Yvonne is survived by her husband, Daniel John Feneis, whom she married on September 30, 1989 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN; her three children, Xan Marie Kofstad of East Grand Forks, MN; Nick Feneis of St. Cloud, MN; and Neil Feneis of St. Cloud, MN; her siblings, Fred Barthel of Mitchell, SD; Reinhard Barthel of Anoka, MN; Donna (Allan) Frisch of Browerville, MN; Joan Barthel of St. Cloud, MN; Roger Barthel of Little Falls, MN ; and Marjorie Long of St. Cloud, MN. She is also survived by three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Raymond Barthel.