Your Guide to Granite City Days Thursday through Sunday

After a year of basically zero events due to the pandemic, Granite City Days is back, and kicks off this Thursday, June 24th. Thursday through Saturday there are opportunities to enjoy live music, food vendors, an art fair, parade, a talent show, fireworks, a 5K run and Heritage Day on Sunday to wrap up the 4 day event.

granitecitydays.com

Everything begins on Thursday with the Lemonade Art Fair at St. Cloud State University. This event includes food vendors, arts and crafts including pottery, photography, woodwork and so much more. The event sprawls over the SCSU campus and is an outdoor event.

The official opening ceremonies will be at 6:30pm with Mayor Dave Kleis' ROCK ON awards at SCSU Husky stadium with live music from the Fabulous Armadillos and the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra.

Friday brings the Liberty Block Party at Whitney Park featuring live music from classic rockers The Guess Who and the Ozark Mountain Daredevils. This is a free event.

Saturday the official Granite City Days parade begins at 10am and winds through downtown St. Cloud, beginning at the public library and ending by the hospital by way of St Germain Street to 6th Avenue.

Saturday also includes a music crawl through downtown St. Cloud. After the parade, downtown will be filled with live music, artists, ventors and much more family friendly activities.

Saturday at 5pm head to Lake George for a talent show which wraps up with fireworks at 9:30pm.

Sunday at 8am cheer on the runners for the WJON 5K run at Lake George with closing ceremonies at 1pm with SCSU Heritage Day.

Your full guide with times and places can be found on the Granite City Days website.

