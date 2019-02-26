You Betcha; St. Joseph Home Decor Shop Highlights MN Made Items

ST. JOSEPH -- Minnesota made meets locally built at a new home decor shop coming to downtown St. Joseph.

Shantel Waytashek and Kendra Harlander owned Weathered Revivals. Waytashek says after dabbling in the pop-up store scene in Freeport they knew they wanted to work the business on a more day-to-day compacity.

"We actually started a few years ago with pop up shops. We decided it was our next move to do a full-time store."

Waytashek says the store highlights Minnesota made products. When you first walk in, you'll feel warm and cozy, like a true North Star State home.

"We have a lot of Minnesota made gifts. All of our furniture here is hand made or painted by Minnesota vendors. Pretty much everything in here is made by Minnesota companies or made in Minnesota."

The two women first met in college and have since become best friends. Both are central Minnesotans and work as real estate agents when they aren't in the store. Harlander says they hope to provide a fun and exciting shop for everyone to visit.

"Our main goal definitely with the pop-up shops and with this [the store] is to be able to support local people. As well as just [supporting] Minnesota in general and just getting quality products out to people that way."

Both owners are excited to be in St. Joseph. Waytashek says being so close to the Minnesota Street Market is a win-win for both businesses.

"Our space is directly attached to the co-op in town so we'll leave our door open to them when we're open so we can co-mingle with customers."

Harlander says the growing community is also perfect for their shop. And having friendly neighbors makes all of the difference.

"We've had a lot of great support, Babygirlz Boutique on the corner has been very helpful, The Local Blend and just people letting us hang up our fliers, it's a great community. We can definitely tell it has that small town feel but with big dreams for sure."

Weathered Revivals officially opens this Thursday. They'll be open Thursday - Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m at 25 West Minnesota Street in St. Joseph. You can check out their Facebook for special events.