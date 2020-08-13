YMCA to Offer Day Camp Throughout School Year

ST. CLOUD – In an effort to support local families this upcoming school year, the St. Cloud Area Family YMCA is extending its school-age Day Camp program to include virtual learning days.

The program will begin on Sept. 8 and will operate from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. It will be open to students in grades 3-6 Monday through Friday, and grades K-2 on Fridays.

While the YMCA’s Day Camp schedule will mirror that of District 742, students from all area districts are welcome.

Students will be able to do their homework or participate in virtual classes, use YMCA facilities and participate in arts and crafts and other activities.

“Traditionally, we’ve offered care for students on days schools aren’t open such as MEA or during winter break,” said Greg Gack, Executive Director of the St. Cloud Area Family YMCA “However, this year, we know there will be a need for families to have a safe, nurturing environment for their kids on virtual learning days as well. The Y is committing to the community that we will provide that.”

The cost will be $28 per day per child.

Registration is now open. To learn more, visit the YMCA’s website.