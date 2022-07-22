Xcel Wants New Power Line from Becker to Marshall

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy wants to install a new power line stretching 140 miles from the Sherco Power Plant in Becker to the Marshall area in Lyon County.

Southwest Minnesota is home to some of the most productive wind resources in the country, while the Sherco plant is still scheduled to be retired later this decade. The power line would just use Xcel's current grid interconnections at its massive Sherco power complex in Becker.

The estimated cost to install the power line is $500 million.

The first step in developing the project includes reaching out to landowners, local governments and other stakeholders.

If the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves the project, Xcel estimates it would be completed by 2027 or 2028.

