Xcel Plans Barrier Wall for Monticello Plant

UNDATED (WJON News) - Xcel Energy has released plans for a 600-foot-long underground wall to be built between the Mississippi River and the Monticello Nuclear Plant.

Construction is planned to start sometime between Friday, August 18th, and Monday, August 21st, and is expected to last about two months.

Once complete, the wall will use interlocking metal sheets to block groundwater at the plant from mixing with Mississippi River water. The wall is expected to be about 40 feet deep, but will not extend above ground level.

Officials say the extra step will help ensure that the small amount of Triturated water from a leak last winter will remain on the plant’s property and make the recovery process more efficient.

