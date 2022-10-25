Xcel Energy Warns Of A New Scam

UNDATED (WJON News) - Xcel Energy is warning new and existing customers of a scam.

People looking to contact Xcel Energy by phone may find a number online that connects them to scammers instead of the company. Once connected, the scammer can collect Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, and collect money upfront for services.

The scammed customer may not even realize something is wrong, because the scammers will contact Xcel and order new service, using the information they collected during the call.

Xcel reminds customers they don’t charge money upfront - all charges will be placed on the next month’s bill.

The power company also asks customers to call the company directly (1-800-895-4999) to avoid getting connected to scams.

For all billing issues, including overdue bills, the company will reach out by mail, not over the phone and you will receive a written notice before the power is turned off.

Xcel Energy offers many different forms of payment. If a representative asks for a specific form of payment, like a prepaid debit card, hang up immediately.

Find Xcel Energy’s website for more information on phone, email, and employment scams.