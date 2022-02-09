Xcel Energy Gets Approval to Reduce Carbon Emissions by 85%

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy has received approval for its plan to reduce carbon emissions by more than 85 percent by 2030.

Key elements of the plan include retiring all of the Upper Midwest coal plants by 2030 and extending the Monticello Nuclear energy plant an additional 10 years to 2040.

Becker Community Development Director Marie Pflipsen says,

"The decommissioning, in general, does impact Becker when it comes to jobs and tax base. However, we have been planning for the decommissioning of all three units by 2030. Xcel has been a strong partner in our economic development and economy transition goals."

Xcel Energy also plans to increase wind and solar energy.

Get our free mobile app

Excel Energy's Upper Midwest system serves customers in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Michigan.