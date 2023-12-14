Xcel Energy Fined for Monticello Permit Violation

MONTICELLO (WJON News) - Xcel Energy has been fined $14,000 for permit violations at the Monticello Nuclear Facility.

According to officials at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Xcel Energy needed to install temporary tanks to store wastewater contaminated with Tritium in November of 2023.

The tritiated water came from a leak in the plant’s cooling system that was discovered in November of 2023.

MPCA officials claim Xcel Energy did not get the required aboveground storage tank major facility permit for more than 20 temporary tanks holding more than 1.4 million gallons.

In addition to the fine, Xcel Energy was required to get the proper permits before continuing the cleanup.

MPCA granted the proper permits in May of 2023 and required that they can’t use temporary tanks after November 1st.

Xcel officials say the tritiated water has since been transferred to a permanent in-ground lined pond and has dismantled the temporary tanks.

