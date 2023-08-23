Wright/Sherburne Counties Fastest Growing in MN

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Wright and Sherburne Counties continue to be among the fastest growing in Minnesota, thanks to a trend of Twin Cities residents moving to the western suburbs.

The latest report on population trends from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows Wright County grew by 18.7% since 2010, while Sherburne County grew by 13.9%.

Officials say the growth can be attributed to urban expansion along the I-94 and Highway 10 corridors.

Stearns County remains the largest county in the region with more than 160,000 residents but only grew by 6.5 percent over the last 12 years.

Statewide, Minnesota grew almost 8 percent, boasting an estimated population of more than 5.7 million. DEED Officials say 83% of the growth was the result of domestic migration and a natural increase in population, while the remaining 17% was from immigrants born outside the U.S.

