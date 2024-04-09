Wright County Sheriff Investigating Vehicle Break-Ins at Churches
MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Wright County authorities are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins on Sunday.
The sheriff's office says the first call came in at around 12:20 p.m. to a reported car break-in at the Quarry Church in Monticello Township.
Deputies learned through victim statements and video from the church that a suspect got out of a newer model silver Nissan Murano, smash the driver's side window and lean into the car. A second victim also reported their car had been broken into at the church.
Sheriff's deputies say several other vehicle thefts were reported at the Connection Point Church and Buffalo Evangelical Church in Buffalo Township.
In all, 13 victims have been identified in the incidents.
The investigation continues.
