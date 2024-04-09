Wright County Sheriff Investigating Vehicle Break-Ins at Churches

MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Wright County authorities are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins on Sunday.

The sheriff's office says the first call came in at around 12:20 p.m. to a reported car break-in at the Quarry Church in Monticello Township.

Deputies learned through victim statements and video from the church that a suspect got out of a newer model silver Nissan Murano, smash the driver's side window and lean into the car. A second victim also reported their car had been broken into at the church.

Sheriff's deputies say several other vehicle thefts were reported at the Connection Point Church and Buffalo Evangelical Church in Buffalo Township.

In all, 13 victims have been identified in the incidents.

The investigation continues.

10 Old Fisher Price Toys That Are a Blast From The Past

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa