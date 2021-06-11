Wright County Boy Dies in ATV Crash

MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP -- A boy is dead after crashing his ATV Thursday evening.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says the preliminary investigation into the incident shows the 12-year-old boy was driving the machine on private property and crashed.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene in the 1300 block of 120th Street in Monticello Township just after 6:30 p.m.

Emergency personnel performed life-saving efforts at the scene before the boy was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello. The boy, whose name hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.