Wright County Boy Dies in ATV Crash
MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP -- A boy is dead after crashing his ATV Thursday evening.
The Wright County Sheriff's Office says the preliminary investigation into the incident shows the 12-year-old boy was driving the machine on private property and crashed.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene in the 1300 block of 120th Street in Monticello Township just after 6:30 p.m.
Emergency personnel performed life-saving efforts at the scene before the boy was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello. The boy, whose name hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
